INS: Prices for industrial output up 4.2 pct in July

Prices for industrial output (internal and external markets) increased by 4.2 per cent in July 2019 against the same month of the previous year, show data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Tuesday.

According to the said source, the prices for industrial output (internal and external market) increased by 0.7 per cent in June 2019.Thus, prices for the internal market increased by 6.18 per cent in July 2019 against July 2018, and prices for the external market climbed 1.02 per cent.By large industrial groups, the INS statistics showed increases in prices for energy industry (+9.12 per cent), intermediary goods industry (+2.21 per cent), durables industry (+2.63 per cent), consumer goods industry (+4.2 per cent) and capital goods industry (+2.24 per cent), in July 2019 against July 2018.By NACE sections and divisions, the drilling industry recorded an increase in prices of 2.13 per cent, production of electricity, heating energy, gas, hot water and air conditioning surged 19.76 per cent, water distribution, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activity saw an increase of 4.52 per cent and the processing industry advanced 1.87 per cent, in July 2019 against July 2018.

AGERPRES