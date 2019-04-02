 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INS: Retail turnover up 8 pct in January-February

Twitter
INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Retail turnover (except for retail in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 8.2 and 8 per cent respectively over January 1 - February 28 2019, as gross series and as adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality, show data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday according to Agerpres.


In February 2019, the retail turnover (except for retail in motor vehicles and motorcycles) decreased by 2.1 per cent from the previous month, as gross series, and by 0.2 per cent as adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality.

Compared with the same month of the previous year, the retail turnover (except for retail in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 9.1 per cent as gross series and by 9.5 per cent as adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.