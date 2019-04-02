INS: Retail turnover up 8 pct in January-February

Retail turnover (except for retail in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 8.2 and 8 per cent respectively over January 1 - February 28 2019, as gross series and as adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality, show data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday according to Agerpres.

In February 2019, the retail turnover (except for retail in motor vehicles and motorcycles) decreased by 2.1 per cent from the previous month, as gross series, and by 0.2 per cent as adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality.Compared with the same month of the previous year, the retail turnover (except for retail in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 9.1 per cent as gross series and by 9.5 per cent as adjusted series depending on the number of business days and seasonality.