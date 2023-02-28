 
     
INS: Romanian managers expect stable activity in construction, retail and services, in next three months

Agerpres.ro
Institutul Naţional de Statistică ins

Managers in Romania estimate a relative stability of activities in construction, retail trade and services, however, a sharp increase in this latter sector, according to the business tendency survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the manufacturing industry, respondents expect a moderate increase in the volume of production for the next three months (short-term balance +8pct), while the number of employees will remain stable, with a short-term balance of 0pct per overall industry, told Agerpres.

Moreover, in the same area, prices of industrial products are forecast to increase in the next three months (short-term balance +27pct).

The results of the INS survey show that on the construction segment, the volume of production will remain relatively stable (short-term balance +3pct) in the next three months of the year. At the same time, managers estimate a relative stability in the number of employees, with a short-term balance of minus 2pct, while prices of construction works are expected to increase (short-term balance +38pct).

In the retail trade sector, the Romanian managers have estimated, for the next three months, a trend of relative stability in economic activity (short-term balance -5pct), while the volume of orders addressed to suppliers of goods by commercial units will record a jump, on a short-term balance of +16pct.

Furthermore, employers forecast a stable number of employees (short-term balance +3pct), as well as a sharp increase in retail prices (short-term balance +41pct).

For services, the estimates from February 2023 show a relatively stable demand for services (turnover) for the next three months (short-term balance +4pct), as well as the number of employees (short-term balance +1pct).

According to the managers, the selling or invoice prices of services will register a growing trend (current balance +19pct), the INS informs.

