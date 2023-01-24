 
     
INS: Romania's coal production up 1.7pct in the first 11 months of 2022; imports down 16pct

Romania's net coal production totaled, in the first 11 months of 2022, 2.828 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), 1.7pct higher (48,400 toe) than in the same period of 2021, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the mentioned period, Romania imported 372,100 toe of net coal, with 70,900 toe (16pct) less than the amount imported the previous year in the same interval.

The National Strategy and Forecasting Commission (CNSP) estimates for 2022 a coal production of 3.325 million toe, up 10.1pct compared to 2021, and imports of 420,000 toe, up 2.8pct. For 2023, CNSP forecasts a production of 3.595 million toe, increasing by 8.1pct, and imports of 420,000 toe, decreasing by 0.1pct. AGERPRES

