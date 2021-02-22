INS: Tourist accomodation capacity down almost 17pct in Q4 2020

The tourist accommodation capacity meant 16,526,600 beds in the fourth quarter of 2020, by 16.9pct less than in the same period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Hotels accounted for 58pct of the total tourist accommodation capacity, agritourism guesthouses accounted for 15.2pct, tourist hostels accounted for 12.7pct, tourist villas 4.4pct, hostels 3.6pct, motels 3.2pct, tourist chalets 1.8pct and other types of tourist reception structures with tourist accommodation functions 1.1pct.

The 3-star hotels represented 46.2pct of the total tourist accommodation capacity according of hotels, followed by the 4-star ones (33.8pct), 2-star ones (12.3pct), 5-star hotels (6.4pct), 1-star hotels (1.2pct) and unranked ones (0.1pct).The number of tourist arrivals in the tourist accommodation units in Q4 2020 was 1,173,600, of which 1,113,700 arrivals of Romanian tourists (94.9pct) and 59,900 arrivals of foreign tourists (5.1pct). Compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, the total number of arrivals decreased by 58.4pct, the number of arrivals of Romanian tourists seeing a drop by 50.6pct, and that of foreign tourists by 89.4pct.Hotel arrivals accounted for 63.6pct of the total number of arrivals, 62.2pct representing Romanian tourist arrivals staying in hotels out of the total number of Romanian arrivals and 89.2pct foreign tourist arrivals in hotels out of the total number of foreign arrivals.The number of overnight stays in the tourist accommodation units, in Q4 2020, was 2,369,400, of which 2,227,000 Romanian tourist overnight stays (94pct) and 142,400 foreign tourist overnight stays (6pct). Compared to the last three months of 2019, the total number of overnight stays decreased by 60.3pct, the number of overnight stays of Romanian tourists decreased by 53.8pct, and that of foreign tourists decreased by 87.6pct.The index of net use of the tourist accommodation capacity decreased by 15.7pct in Q4 2020 compared to the October - December 2019 interval.The hotels recorded the highest usage index (24.2pct) on "spa resorts" segment.