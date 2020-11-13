INS: Trade in motor vehicles, market services provided to population down Jan-Sep 2020

The volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles decreased in the first nine months of the year by two figures, both as gross series and as adjusted series, compared with the same period of 2019, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday, as reported by AGERPRES.

The official statistics show that, between January 1 and September 30, 2020, wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as a gross series, saw a lower turnover of 10.1pct, due to the drop recorded in the motor vehicles (-16pct) sector and in the spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles (-7.2pct) sector. At the same time, there was recorded an increase in trade in motorcycles, spare parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+ 85.2pct) and activities of maintenance and repair of motor vehicles (+ 1.2pct).

In the same period, the volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as a series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, decreased by 10pct.

On the other hand, in the first nine months of 2020 compared with the similar period of 2019, the market services provided to the population saw a decreasing turnover both as gross series (-32.9pct) and as adjusted series (-33.7pct). These results were influenced by the lower turnover recorded in the activities of travel agencies and tour operators (-49.1pct), gambling and other recreational activities (-35.7pct), hotel and restaurant activities (-30pct), washing and cleaning (dry) of textile articles and fur products (-23.9pct) and hairdressing and other beauty services (-11.2pct).

Compared with September 2020 - September 2019, INS data show that the total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 5.8pct, as gross series, respectively by 3.3pct as adjusted series.

Also, at the same comparative level, the market services provided to the population registered decreases of 25.3pct, gross series, and of 26.7pct, adjusted series.

According to the same source, in September this year, compared with August 2020, the total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as gross series, increased by 12.3pct, due to trade in motor vehicles (+ 13.2pct), activities of maintenance and repair of motor vehicles (+ 12.5pct), in the spare parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+ 11.1pct) sector and trade in motorcycles, spare parts and related accessories; motorcycle maintenance and repair (+ 5.9pct).

The turnover in the same field, adjusted series, increased by 4.7pct.

Regarding the market services provided to the population, as gross series, in September 2020, compared with the previous month, the volume of turnover decreased by 9.8pct, as gross series, but increased by 2.6pct as adjusted series, depending on the number of business days and seasonality.