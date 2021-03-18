INS: Turnover in market services increase 1.1pct in January

Turnover in market services provided mainly to enterprises increased, in January, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, in nominal terms, both as gross series and as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, by 1.1pct and 0.6pct respectively, according to data provided by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

Thus, the turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, gross series, in January 2021, compared to January 2020, increased by 1.1pct in nominal terms, overall, due to the increase in turnover from IT services activities. Moreover, increases were recorded in information technology (+ 18.6pct), communications activities (+ 4.0pct) and other services provided mainly to enterprises (+ 3.1pct).

Moreover, decreases were recorded in transport activities (-8.2pct), cinematographic production, video, television programmes, broadcasting and transmission of programs (-6.6pct).

Turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in January 2021, compared to January 2020, in nominal terms, increased overall by 0.6pct.

Also, the turnover from market services provided mainly to gross series enterprises, in January 2021, compared to the previous month, in nominal terms, decreased overall by 20pct, due to the decrease in turnover from activities of cinematographic, video, television programmes production; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (-42.4pct), communications activities (-23.5pct), other services provided mainly to enterprises (-21.3pct), transport activities (-18.8pct) and IT services and information technology activities (-12.7pct).

The turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in January 2021, compared to the previous month, in nominal terms, decreased overall by 1.3pct.