INS: Turnover in motor vehicles, motorcycles trade down 14.2pct in Jan-July

Romania's volume of turnover in motor vehicles and motorcycles trade decreased, between January 1 and July 31, 2020, compared to the similar period of 2019, both as gross series, by 14.2 per cent, and as a series adjusted according to the number of business days and seasonality, by 13.6 per cent, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The market services provided to the population, gross series, in the period January 1 - July 31, 2020, registered a turnover by 36.0 per cent lower than the similar interval in 2019.The market services provided to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in the period January 1 - July 31, 2020, registered a turnover by 35.6 per cent lower than the similar interval in 2019.According to the INS, the total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, in July 2020, compared to the previous month, increased by 9.7 per cent.The total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in July 2020, compared to the previous month, increased 6.6 per cent.Regarding the market services provided to the population, gross series, in July 2020, compared to the previous month, the volume of turnover increased by 47.5 per cent.The volume of turnover from market services provided to the population, series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality, in July 2020, compared to the previous month, registered an increase of 29.4 per cent.The total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, in July 2020, compared to July 2019, increased by 0.4 per cent.INS data show that the total turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in July 2020, decreased by 0.1 per cent, compared to July 2019.The market services provided to the population, gross series, in July 2020, registered a turnover by 24.6 per cent lower against July 2019.The market services provided to the population, series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in July 2020 decreased by 30.8 per cent, compared to July 2019.