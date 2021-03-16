INS: Turnover in trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles up 6.8pct in Jan

The volume of turnover in the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, increased by 6.8pct, in January this year against the same period last year, while the volume of turnover in market services provided to the population dropped 35.7pct, gross series, in the same period, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

INS data also show that in January 2021 compared to the same month in 2020, the total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 7.9pct.

As adjusted series, the turnover in the market services provided to the population, dropped 38.8pct in January 2021 against January 2020.

Moreover, the total volume of the turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 10.3 per cent in January 2021 compared with the previous month.

Regarding the market services provided to the population, as gross series, in January 2021, compared to the previous month, the turnover volume increased by 22.7pct.

The volume of turnover from market services provided to the population, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased by 26.8pct in January 2021 compared with the previous month.