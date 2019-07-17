INS: Turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, up 14.8pct in first five months

The turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises increased in the first five months of this year, compared to the same period in 2018, both as gross series and as series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality by 14.8 percent and 15.5 percent respectively, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Wednesday.

According to the INS, between 1 January and 31 May 2019, Y-o-Y, in nominal terms, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, went up overall by 14.8 percent expressed as gross series, due to turnover increases in information technology and computer service activities (+ 25.3 percent), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+18.3 percent), transport activities (+11.8 percent), communications activities (+5.9 percent) and motion picture, video and television program production; program broadcasting and transmission activities (+4.4 percent).Between 1 January and 31 May 2019, Y-o-Y, in nominal terms, the turnover of market services mainly provided to enterprises, adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality, increased overall by 15.5 percent.Expressed as gross series, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises increased in May 2019 compared to the previous month, in nominal terms, by 2.8 percent on the back of growth in: communications activities (+5.8 percent), transport activities (+4.5 percent) and other services provided v to businesses (+ 1.8 percent). Decreases were recorded in the turnover of motion picture, video, television programs production; program broadcasting and transmission activities (-2 percent) and computing and information technology activities (-0.8 percent).The turnover of market services mainly provided to enterprises, adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, decreased by 1.8 percent in May 2019 compared to the previous month, in nominal terms.Moreover, the turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, expressed as gross series, increased overall by 12.3 percent in May 2019 compared to May 2018, supported by the evolution of the turnover in information technology and computer service activities (+20.0 percent), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+15.2 percent), transport activities (+10 percent), communication activities (+6 percent) and motion picture, video, television programs production; program broadcasting and transmission activities (+0.2 percent).The turnover of market services provided mainly to enterprises, adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, was by 13.7 percent higher in May 2019 compared to May 2018.