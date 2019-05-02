INS: Unemployment rate 3.8pct in Romania, in March

Unemployment rate was 3.8 per cent in March this year, close to the value recorded in the previous month, the number of persons without a job dropping down to 350,000, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

The number of unemployed aged between 15 and 74 years old was 345,000 persons in March 2019 down both from the previous month (350,000) and from the same month of 2018 (388,000).By gender, unemployment rate in men exceeded the unemployment rate in women, by 0.6 per cent, being 4 and 3.4 per cent respectively.The unemployment rate for the 25-74 age interval was estimated at 2.9 per cent for March this year, 3.2 per cent for men and 2.4 per cent for women.The INS data showed that the number of unemployed in the 25-74 age category represented 71 per cent of the total number of unemployed in March 2019, for the said interval.