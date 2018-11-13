 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INS: Wholesale turnover up 8.8 per cent in January-September

Twitter
INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Wholesale turnover (except for motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first nine months of 2018 by 8.8 per cent, compared with the same period of 2017, in nominal terms, gross series, and by 8.7 per cent as adjusted series, depending on the number of business days and seasonality, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). 


The wholesale turnover, gross series, recorded an increase of 6.3 per cent in September 2018 compared with September 2017, in nominal terms. 

As adjusted series, the wholesale trade increased 8.5 per cent, in September 2018 compared with September 2017, in nominal terms. 

The wholesale turnover, gross series, dropped 2.3 per cent in September 2018 compared with the previous month, in nominal terms. 

As adjusted series, the wholesale trade increased 0.2 per cent in September 2018 compared with the previous month, in nominal terms.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Smart Start USA

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.