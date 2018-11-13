INS: Wholesale turnover up 8.8 per cent in January-September

Wholesale turnover (except for motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in the first nine months of 2018 by 8.8 per cent, compared with the same period of 2017, in nominal terms, gross series, and by 8.7 per cent as adjusted series, depending on the number of business days and seasonality, according to data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The wholesale turnover, gross series, recorded an increase of 6.3 per cent in September 2018 compared with September 2017, in nominal terms.As adjusted series, the wholesale trade increased 8.5 per cent, in September 2018 compared with September 2017, in nominal terms.The wholesale turnover, gross series, dropped 2.3 per cent in September 2018 compared with the previous month, in nominal terms.As adjusted series, the wholesale trade increased 0.2 per cent in September 2018 compared with the previous month, in nominal terms.