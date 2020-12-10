INSP: 34,684 cases of acute respiratory infections in Nov 30 - Dec 6 week

The total number of acute respiratory infections was 34,684, in the November 30 - December 6 week, nationwide, with fewer illnesses compared to the same week of last year by almost 60%, informs on Thursday the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), according to AGERPRES.

According to the INSP, the total number of cases of acute respiratory infections (clinical flu and pneumonia) was 59.6% lower compared to the same week of the previous season (85,976) and 8.8% higher compared to the previous week (31,874).

In the November 30 - December 6 week, 10 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationwide, compared to 74 cases registered in the same period last year.

No confirmed deaths from influenza virus have been reported and no new confirmed cases of influenza have been reported.

As of December 6, as many as 1,074,123 people from at-risk groups had been vaccinated against influenza, with a vaccine distributed by the Ministry of Health.