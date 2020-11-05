INSP: 47,773 acute respiratory infections over October 26 - November 1

The total number of acute respiratory infections recorded at the national level, October 26 - November 1, was 47,773, 7.6 per cent lower compared to the previous week, informs the National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health.

"During the week of October 26 - November 1, nationwide, the total number of cases of acute respiratory infections (clinical flu, IACRS and pneumonia) was 47,773, 41.2 per cent lower than in the same week of the previous season (81,296) and by 7.6 per cent lower compared with the one of the previous week (51,730)," informs the quoted source.According to the INSP, in the week of October 26 to November 1, 10 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationwide, compared to 23 recorded in the same period last year.No newly confirmed cases of influenza have been reported.As of November 1, 500,846 people at risk had been vaccinated against influenza, with a vaccine distributed by the Ministry of Health.