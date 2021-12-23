INSP: During week of 13-19 December, 71.6% of confirmed COVID cases in unvaccinated persons

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday that during the week of December 13-19, 71.6% of confirmed COVID cases were in unvaccinated persons.

Among the ones that were sick and vaccinated, over half were either immediately after getting vaccinated, or more than 6 months since the last dose, according to the weekly COVID surveillance report.During the week of December 13-19, 35.7% of cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Arad, Timis and Bihor.Furthermore, 29.2% of total casualties were recorded in Bucharest, Bihor, Brasov, Arad and Dolj, and 86.1% of registered deaths were in non-vaccinated persons.According to the INSP, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 85.9% of total casualties were registered in people over 60 years old, 54.6% of casualties being men. 93.2% of casualties had at least one associated comorbidity.