Interim PG Licu on 10 August case transfer:I haven't been consulted,I will confront it;investigation stagnated lately

Interim Prosecutor General Bogdan Licu stated on Tuesday that he hadn't been consulted in respect to the transfer of the 10 August case, from the Military Prosecutor's Office to the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), underscoring that investigations in this case "have been stagnating lately" and "the worst thing that a prosecutor can do" is to leave a case pending.

Participating in a meeting with European experts on the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) report at the headquarters of the European Commission Representation in Bucharest, Bogdan Licu was asked by journalists whether he was consulted by the military prosecutors in respect to sending the 10 August case to the DIICOT.

"I haven't been consulted prior to this decision. I know the same thing that you know. Two cases were put together, one with the DIICOT and one with the Military Prosecutor's Offices Sections. I believe that I will do a small confrontation, but not a procedural one, but a simple confrontation in order to figure things out for myself, because, now they blame each other. (...) I hope, there are positive consequences [following the decline of the case], because, honestly, the investigations regarding the 10 August case, have been stagnating lately. When I came, I met with the military prosecutors, we carried out several meetings regarding this case, I requested them written briefings. I understood that there are objective and subjective reasons. I hope that by clarifying the authority, things can go at an accelerated pace," Licu stated.

Bogdan Licu didn't want to say what are the reasons for which the investigations conducted by the military prosecutors in the 10 August case have stagnated, but he believes that the delay in solving a case is the most serious thing that a prosecutor can do.

"I said it and I repeat - the most serious and worst thing that a prosecutor can do is to keep a case pending, because when you order a solution, if sent to court - it is subjected to the court control, if there is a closure solution of a case, you can file a complaint against the solution, you can request a reopening and things get clear. Keeping a case pending, delaying the resolution of a case is the worst thing a prosecutor can do," the Interim PG stated.