Interior Ministry: Over 400% increase in requests for passport issuance, as against same period of 2021

The number of requests for passport issuance, nationwide, in the period March 1 - 8, registered a 417% increase compared to the similar period last year, the Interior Ministry informs on Wednesday.

As against February 1 - 8, the number of requests for travel document issuance increased 191.84% in the first 8 days of March, Agerpres.ro informs.

The number of online appointments for passport issuance in the period March 1 - 8, increased 324.05% from the similar period of 2021 and 121.42% from February 1 -8.

