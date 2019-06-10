 
     
Interior Ministry to release report on May 26 elections

carmen dan

Interior Minister Carmen Dan said on Monday that a report on the organisation of the May 26 vote will be made public by the Interior Ministry (MAI).

"I have talked to the prime minister and we agreed that this report should be made public by the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Dan said at the main offices of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), major at rule.

On June 6, Premier Viorica Dancila said that the reports by MAI and the Foreign Ministry (MAE) on the vote of Romanians abroad would be made public.

"In connection with the vote abroad, on Monday I will make public the analyses conducted both by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and by the Interior Ministry. We need to see what the solutions are and we will discuss the ministers, but this will also be done within the [ruling] coalition," said Dancila.

She added that she would take action in relation to the "mistakes" made in organising and holding the May 26 elections, after analysing the information requested from MAE, MAI and other institutions involved.

AGERPRES

