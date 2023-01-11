Interministerial committee regarding Romania-UAE projects of interest established by PM decision

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has decided to establish the Interministerial Committee for the organization, coordination and development of projects, strategic programmes of common interest for Romania and the United Arab Emirates, told Agerpres.

According to the decision published on Wednesday in the Official Journal, the committee, an advisory body without legal personality, is meant to find solutions with a wide impact, generating positive results for the widest possible range of fields and will be coordinated by the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization.

The committee has the following responsibilities: analyze, identify, propose and clarify the opportunities for organization, coordination and development of strategic projects/programmes of common interest in the bilateral relationship between Romania and the United Arab Emirates and identify and analyze the applicable normative framework and formulate proposals for normative acts in the field.

The committee includes, together with Sebastian Burduja, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu - Minister of Transport and Infrastructure; Virgil Popescu - Minister of Energy; Petre Daea - Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; Adrian Caciu - Minister of Finance; Gheorghita Agafitei - State Councilor with the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.