IntMin Bode: Croatia, an active supporter of Romania's Schengen bid

Croatia is one of the active supporters of Romania's Schengen bid, said Interior Minister Lucian Bode, who was on a visit to Zagreb on Tuesday.

His counterpart Davor Bozinovic assured him of Croatia's full support both within the Council of the European Union and in the relationship with the European partners.

"I am glad to be in Zagreb today and follow the invitation extended by my counterpart and friend, Mr. Minister Davor Bozinovic. This visit is a very good opportunity to strengthen the relationship Romania and Croatia have developed in recent years in the sector of internal affairs, and have very useful exchange of views about the challenges facing us," Lucian Bode wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the two states have an "excellent dialogue on internal affairs, which takes place at all institutional levels".

"We share similar visions and common or very close positions on most aspects of the regional, European and international agenda. Together with my counterpart, one of the oldest members of the Justice and Home Affairs Council, I approached European topics of common interest, such as asylum and migration, Romania's Schengen entry, topics on the bilateral agenda with an emphasis on police cooperation and emergency situations, as well as other aspects related to regional security developments. As far as Romania's accession to the Schengen Area is concerned, I emphasized our expectation for Romania to become a Schengen member state in the course of this year. (...) The very good and constructive discussions we had during this visit reconfirmed once again the excellent collaborative relationship between our ministries," Bode also wrote. AGERPRES