IntMin Carmen Dan, heard at National Anti-corruption Directorate in Tel Drum criminal case

Interior Minister Carmen Dan on Thursday showed up at the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Hqs. to be heard in the Tel Drum criminal case, judicial sources told AGERPRES.

The said sources mentioned that she was called in to be heard as a witness in connection with alleged approaches carried out when she was prefect of the County of Teleorman.

The hearings in this criminal case will continue in the next period, the same sources added.

On 13 November 2017, the DNA was announcing that Liviu Dragnea (former Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, ed. n.) is prosecuted by the anti-graft prosecutors for the setting up of a criminal ring, abuse of office and committing other crimes related to fraud, all allegedly committed in the Tel Drum criminal case, in his capacity of president of the Teleorman County Council.