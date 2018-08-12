IntMin Dan: Coordination of law enforcement rally intervention under on-scene supervision of a military prosecutor

Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan said on Tuesday that a military prosecutor had been supervising the entire coordination of the gendarmes' intervention in the evening of August 10 at the anti-government rally in Victoriei Square.

The IntMin also rejected allegations that she had been herself involved in coordinating the actions of the Romanian Gendarmerie."I think certain persons are doing everything possible to topple the Minister of the Interior and the Government. I say we should remain in a state of normalcy. (...) After all, there is an entire string of checks to be conducted, I am at the disposal of the investigation bodies, I really want them to do their job and to determine the way the Minister has exercised her powers, starting from the idea I have already expressed in my public statement on Saturday, that I have in no way overstepped my legal competence, and that a military prosecutor present at the scene has been supervising the coordination of the entire intervention of the Gendarmerie in Victoriei Square," the Minister said at the headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.In her opinion, she has nothing to reproach herself about her handling in her capacity as Minister, and if it turns out that abuses have been committed, those to blame will personally be held accountable."There are the operational missions chiefs who were right there, in the square, there is an entire task force that handled the coordination of the intervention, and I repeat it - it was all under the supervision of a military prosecutor. (...) I have nothing to reproach myself, I did what a responsible Minister of Interior should have done. (...) If the probes or complaints shed light on such aspects, the more so as there are verifications under way, the due legal measures will be taken, of course. I have never encouraged abuse of any kind," said Carmen Dan.