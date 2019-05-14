IntMin Dan: Police to receive in two weeks devices to identify psychotropic substances consumed by drivers

Minister of Internal Affairs Carmen Dan announced on Tuesday in Oradea that in about two weeks the police staff will be endowed with devices that can identify psychotropic substances consumed by drivers, according to Agerpres.

"Very soon these will equip the Romanian Police, no more than two weeks, I believe. We will be more careful in areas of risk, such as the seaside, and we have asked the Police to communicate the result of these tests. We have used them quite much in the area of the motorways and the result of the tests is worrisome," the minister said.

She also announced that in the next period a draft amendment to the Road Code will be promoted, which will ban live videos while driving.

Carmen Dan had a working meeting in Oradea with the heads of the subordinated inspectorates to analyze the operative situation in the first months of the year and the results of the measures ordered.

The minister reminded that there is a legislative draft on electronic bracelets that can be worn by both the victim and the aggressor, the introduction of this system being considered as yet another step in the fight against domestic violence.

"I conveyed to my colleagues from the Border Police that I am pleased with the way they managed the busy periods this year, they showed very good mobilization. We continue to patrol jointly with the Hungarian partners. We have also discussed about actions to combat non-compliance with driving and rest times," said Carmen Dan.

On the other hand, the minister visited the Avram Iancu Border Police Staff Training School in Oradea, where agents from the Republic of Macedonia, included, will also be trained in the future.

"I have heard very good things about the training that this school provides, and I have had some very good discussions with my Macedonian counterpart and I am glad that we are recognized. We will provide our expertise and prepare Macedonian police staff in the school," mentioned Minister Carmen Dan.