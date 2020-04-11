IntMin Vela announces new military ordinance in the making to regulate cross-border traffic with Bulgaria

Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced today that a new military ordinance could be issued next week to regulate, among others, cross-border traffic with Bulgaria, so as to allow the movement of agricultural workers.

"Next week we will probably issue another ordinance, for more in-depth regulation of the southern area on the border with Bulgaria which, just as the western area on the border with Hungary, has a cross-border movement for agricultural work. Just as we allowed it for Hungary, we must allow it for Bulgaria too," Vela told broadcaster Digi24 on Saturday.According to the IntMin, certain exceptions also need to be introduced in the case of cargo shipping."We should also introduce exceptions for vessels and everything related to cargo shipping. There are other proposals as well. (...) Depending on the [state of emergency] decree Mr. [President] Iohannis will issue next week, we'll have to deal with other areas or trades and put them in a legal legal form enshrined in a regulatory act with imperative norms published in the Official Journal," said Interior Minister Vela.