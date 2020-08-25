IntMin Vela, no show for testimony to Asparagus inquiry committee

Interior Minister Marcel Vela on Tuesday refused an invitation to hearings issued by a parliamentary committee of inquiry into Romanians who went abroad to pick asparagus during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to committee chairman Radu Oprea of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), a busy agenda and a trip to the country have prevented the minister from showing before the committee on Tuesday.

Oprea said a new invitation goes out to Vela to hearings on September 1, when the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, will also be called.