 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

IntMin Vela, no show for testimony to Asparagus inquiry committee

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Marcel Vela gest

Interior Minister Marcel Vela on Tuesday refused an invitation to hearings issued by a parliamentary committee of inquiry into Romanians who went abroad to pick asparagus during the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to committee chairman Radu Oprea of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), a busy agenda and a trip to the country have prevented the minister from showing before the committee on Tuesday.

Oprea said a new invitation goes out to Vela to hearings on September 1, when the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, will also be called.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.