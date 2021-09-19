 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis, after test drive with new Duster model: A modern and easy to drive car

Inquam Photos / George Calin
klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday took a test drive with the new Dacia Duster model, saying it is a modern car and it is easy to drive.

The head of state arrived at an event organised by Dacia Renault in Pianu de Jos locality, driving a Dacia Spring electric car. He then took a short test drive with the new Dacia Duster, about which he said it was a good car, agerpres reports.

Asked about how he finds the electric Dacia Spring model, he said that it would successfully enter the market.

"A very good car and I believe it will successfully enter the market. It is a car for a short commute, for the city. I like it. Duster as well, I have only taken a short tour with the new Duster. On the exterior there aren't many changes, but the inside is much improved. A modern and easy to drive car," said Iohannis.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.