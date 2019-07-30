Iohannis asks gov't to develop rapid response measures, procedures by late August

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday having asked the government to come by the end of August up with measures, rules and procedures for a rapid and conjugated response of all the institutions involved, so as to eliminate delays as in the Caracal case, as well as to conduct an urgent analysis of the legislation on serious and very serious crimes.

"The very serious analysis done during the CSAT meeting found that the institutions with responsibilities in the area of citizen's security have failed, after a long series of unacceptable errors, to ensure a fundamental right provided by the Romanian Constitution - the right to life and the right to physical and mental integrity (...) I asked the Romanian Government to develop, by the end of August, a series of measures, norms and procedures for a rapid and conjugated reaction of all the institutions involved, including prosecutors, so that in situations such as that of Caracal that there should be no criminal delays in the actions of the state bodies. We also asked the government to urgently analyse the current legislation of serious and very serious crimes against persons, especially where life, freedom are and bodily integrity are affected; to identify ways to optimise location, by implementing the transmission by short text messages of the geographical coordinates of devices, as well as to analyse the situation of the current 112 Emergency Number System. At today's meeting, we asked for strict procedures regarding how those responding to 112 must offer support to those in need," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.