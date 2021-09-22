Iohannis, at UN GA: Accepting ICJ jurisdiction serves cause of international peace

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, in his national speech delivered at the United Nations' General Assembly that Romania along with other states promotes a statement regarding the acceptance of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) jurisdiction and that he invites interested states to support this initiative.

"Romania firmly believes in the potential of international law to contribute to international security. We reaffirm our appreciation for the activity of the International Court of Justice. Accepting the Court's jurisdiction serves the cause of international peace. It is in this spirit that Romania, together with a group of supporting States, is promoting a declaration on this topic and invites all interested delegations to endorse it and support this initiative," Iohannis said.

The President of Romania is leading Tuesday through Thursday a Romanian delegation at the highest-level segment of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.AGERPRES