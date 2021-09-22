 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis, at UN GA: Accepting ICJ jurisdiction serves cause of international peace

F. P.
www.presidency.ro
iohannis onu

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, in his national speech delivered at the United Nations' General Assembly that Romania along with other states promotes a statement regarding the acceptance of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) jurisdiction and that he invites interested states to support this initiative.

"Romania firmly believes in the potential of international law to contribute to international security. We reaffirm our appreciation for the activity of the International Court of Justice. Accepting the Court's jurisdiction serves the cause of international peace. It is in this spirit that Romania, together with a group of supporting States, is promoting a declaration on this topic and invites all interested delegations to endorse it and support this initiative," Iohannis said.

The President of Romania is leading Tuesday through Thursday a Romanian delegation at the highest-level segment of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.