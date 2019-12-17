 
     
Iohannis: Budget challenge with the CCR would bring forth delay not helping anyone

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, in respect to the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) intention to challenge next year's budget with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) in case the Government assumed the responsibility on the bill, that such a decision would bring forth a delay not helping anyone. 

"I don't believe in such a thing. At this stage, there are attempts from all sides to get a political profile or to rearrange that profile. I, nevertheless, believe that in the end wisdom will prevail, because everyone realises this: we need a budget for next year. And then, a challenge, what would it bring forth? It would only bring forth a delay in the adoption of the budget, which doesn't help anyone," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. 

PSD interim chairman Marcel Ciolacu qualified on Monday as "very bad" a possible decision of the Orban Government to assume responsibility in Parliament for the 2020 state budget.

