Iohannis: Completing Romania's Schengen accession is paramount

The completion of Romania's Schengen accession is "paramount", President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Bucharest, Agerpres reports.

"Romania already contributes and stays committed to contributing to a safe and efficient Schengen Area. From this point of view, completing Romania's Schengen accession is paramount. Closing Romania's monitoring through the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for assessing the progress made regarding judiciary independence and efficiency is another major priority. The Romanian authorities are fully committed in this respect," the President said at the Cotroceni Palace.