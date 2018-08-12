Iohannis: Did not those wanting to bring justice, anti-corruption fight to their knees want diversion? - VIDEO

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that Romania is in an "acute social crisis," claiming that those who want to "bring justice and the fight against corruption to their knees wanted a diversion to build up unjustified and false tension in society."

"We are at a turning point, of acute social crisis, when we must focus on protecting a European democratic civic society, when those who violate the law are punished, when the parties represent society and not criminal groups, when normalcy is the rule and not the exception. How did we get here? Because a legitimate protest degenerated into street violence with aggressive outbursts. Is not that those who want to bring justice and fight against corruption to their knees wanted a diversion to build up unjustified and false tension in society?" said Iohannis.