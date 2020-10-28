 
     
Iohannis: Don't believe night traffic is spreading the pandemic, but the night parties

The night traffic does not spread the pandemic, but the night parties do, on Wednesday said president Klaus Iohannis in a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"The measures taken have been proposed by experts in the field. There was no discussion of restricting traffic at night. I don't think nighttime traffic is spreading the pandemic, but the parties that are given at night. We cannot introduce restrictions on a daily basis, we have to see what the effects of those already enforced are, let's wait for a period of at least two weeks to see what effects these restrictions have had," Iohannis said, asked if the restriction on night traffic should be introduced in Romania as well.

