Iohannis: 'Educated Romania', part of project that will turn Romania into modern, strong state

President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that "Educated Romania", a demarche he launched more than two years ago, is part of a coherent country project that will turn Centennial Romania "into a modern and strong state, with solid institutions, in which citizens can have full confidence."

"Anticipating the challenges we face, we launched, more than two years ago, 'Educated Romania', a demarche aimed to identify a long-term vision for the Romanian education. On the last stretch, the project is the fruit of over two years of consultations, discussions, debates and assiduous work. (...)I see the 'Educated Romania ' as part of a coherent country project that will transform Centennial Romania into a modern and strong state, with solid institutions, in which citizens we can have full confidence. In order to make this transformation, we still need an essential part of the spirit of the Greater Union - patriotism. Not a manifest patriotism, through strictly declarative love towards the country, but an inner one, which we live in daily life," Iohannis told the opening ceremony of the 2018-2019 pre-university school year at "Horea, Closca and Crisan" College in Alba Iulia.