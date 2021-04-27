Iohannis: End of military exercise in Russia, good news, yet situation remains tense

The conclusion of the Russian military exercises on the border with Ukraine is "good news", but the situation remains tense and Romania will make efforts, in this context, to increase resilience on the eastern flank of NATO, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

"The fact that the military exercise in the Russian Federation has ended and the troops have withdrawn is good news in itself and leads to some de-escalation, but at the same time we have learned that a lot of equipment that was brought there remains there (...), remains pre-positioned and obviously the situation remains tense. There is still a need for a great deal of involvement, a lot of diplomatic efforts and on Romania's behalf, we will continue to call upon NATO, in particular, but also upon the European Union in order to increase resilience on the eastern flank," the president said at a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He said it was "impossible to say what the Russian Federation will do next."

"We know that a great military exercise is being prepared for this year's fall and we all hope that through the measures that are taken and through diplomatic, geopolitical interventions the situation in the Black Sea area de-escalate," President Iohannis said.