Iohannis: EU countries, taking bold measures depending on evolution of pandemic, not expecting something from somewhere

President Klaus Iohannis affirmed on Wednesday with regard to the European Commission's president call on EU states to take bold steps to "save lives", that member states take such measures depending on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and that none expect "something from somewhere".

"We have found that Madame President [of the European Commission - ed.n,] is calling on us to find bold measures. These bold measures are the ones that each Member State takes according to the evolution of the pandemic. None of us are waiting and expecting something from somewhere. We are analyzing the data and taking the measures proposed by renowned experts in the field. It is however true that at European level we are trying to agree on these measures, in particular with border closures- openings, facilitation of freight transport, mutual aid between health systems,", the head of state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

He said that in order to find the most effective and timely solutions, it was agreed at the last European Council that informal meetings be held in video-conferencing system in between these meetings.

"Such a meeting will take place precisely tomorrow evening and before that video-conference I will make a short statement for the world to understand why we see each other in between councils in video-conferencing system. Hence, precisely to try to agree on the measures that each member state can take," said Iohannis.