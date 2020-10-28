Iohannis: European financial resources must be used intelligently, precisely what Romania intends to do

President Klaus Iohannis stressed on Wednesday that European funds must be used intelligently in the context of the epidemiological crisis.

"The current epidemiological crisis has shown us that the European Union, as a whole, but also we, each member country, must adapt as well as possible to the process of change we are going through, in order to become as competitive and efficient as possible. Hence, the financial resources we have at our disposal must be used intelligently, and this is precisely what Romania intends to do," the president told a press conference held at the Cotroceni Palace.