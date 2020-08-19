Iohannis: I am against party switching, I never vouched for party switchers

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday, in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace, that he is against party switching, and politicians that have gone from one party to another must explain to their own electorate.

"I never vouched for party switchers, I don't intend to do it and I don't believe anyone suspects I did it. I am against party switching, and those mayors or MPs or councillors that have gone from one party to another don't have to explain to me why they did it, because I have no authority to tell any politician what to do. But each of them will have to explain to their own electorate why they went from one side to another. But for me, any other time, please ask me in a correct formula, which does not resolve into a totally erroneous supposition," said the head of state, answering to a question by the journalists.

Answering to a similar question, Iohannis explained that it is possible for a politician to switch from one party to another when they change doctrine, yet such cases are rare.