Iohannis, in Israel: Romania - committed to constantly supporting preservation of Holocaust memory, combating anti-Semitism

AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: Romania remains committed to constantly supporting the preservation of the Holocaust memory, combating anti-Semitism, preventing discrimination and any other form of violence, said President Klaus Iohannis, who is on a visit to Israel.

"My visit to the State of Israel and the participation in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum 2020 gives me the opportunity to underline that Romania remains committed to continuing the constant support for preserving Holocaust memory, combating anti-Semitism, preventing discrimination and any other form of violence. Romania has endeavored to become a regional model for assuming the Holocaust and combating anti-Semitism," Iohannis wrote on Tuesday in the Honorary Book of the Israeli Presidency.

He also said that the meeting with the President of the State of Israel will make a decisive contribution to the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, which have been uninterrupted for 72 years.

President Iohannis also wrote in the Honorary Book that he was able to admire, on the occasion of the visit, the works of Reuven Rubin, a famous Romanian painter born in Israel and hailing from Galati, who became the first official diplomatic representative of the State of Israel in Romania.

On Tuesday, the head of state was welcomed by his Israeli counterpart, Reuven Rivlin, at the official residence of Beit HaNassi in Jerusalem.

President Iohannis is paying a visit to Israel until Thursday to participate in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, entitled 'Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Anti-Semitism,' marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day."