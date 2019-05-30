 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis invites parties to consultations on 4-5 June to implement referendum

iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent a letter to the leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament inviting them to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on 4 and 5 June to establish the "directions of action needed to implement the 26 May national referendum."

According to the Presidential Administration, each delegation can be made up of a maximum of five people, and the consultation timetable will be as follows:

* Tuesday, 4 June:

- National Liberal Party (PNL) - 12:00 hrs

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) - 13:00 hrs

- Save Romania Union (USR) - 14:00 hrs

- Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) - 15:00 hrs

* Wednesday, 5 June:

- People's Movement Party (PMP) - 11:00 hrs

- Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) - 12:00 hrs

- Pro Europe Parliamentary Group - 13:00 hrs

- Parliamentary Group of National Minorities - 14:00 hrs

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.