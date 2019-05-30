Iohannis invites parties to consultations on 4-5 June to implement referendum

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent a letter to the leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament inviting them to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on 4 and 5 June to establish the "directions of action needed to implement the 26 May national referendum."

According to the Presidential Administration, each delegation can be made up of a maximum of five people, and the consultation timetable will be as follows:

* Tuesday, 4 June:

- National Liberal Party (PNL) - 12:00 hrs

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) - 13:00 hrs

- Save Romania Union (USR) - 14:00 hrs

- Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) - 15:00 hrs

* Wednesday, 5 June:

- People's Movement Party (PMP) - 11:00 hrs

- Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) - 12:00 hrs

- Pro Europe Parliamentary Group - 13:00 hrs

- Parliamentary Group of National Minorities - 14:00 hrs