Iohannis: It is imperative for all schools to have sanitary permits, operation authorizations

President Klaus Iohannis considers the recent tragedy in Iasi County, where a 3-year-old child lost his life after falling into the septic tank in a school yard to be "painful and revolting", with the head of state underlining that it is imperative that all education units have sanitary permits, operation authorization and be safe, with the Government being obliged to carry out all these as a matter of urgency.

"The President of Romania reiterates the message he has been sending for four years: it is imperative for all schools to have sanitary permits, operation authorizations and be safe for those who cross their threshold, and the Government has the obligation that all these are done as a matter of urgency," the Presidential Administration said in a statement released for AGERPRES on Tuesday.The head of state also calls on all political parties to mobilize their local representatives to make every step to solve the serious problems in the education institutions."The responsibility of this plan lies with the local and central authorities equally and it must be assumed as such. The situation which many schools in the country are still in is a national disgrace for the European Union of 2019," reads the release.The Presidential Administration reminds that President Klaus Iohannis demanded, as early as 2015, a three-year plan to authorize all schools.