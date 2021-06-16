Iohannis: NATO is the strongest military alliance ever

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that NATO is the strongest military alliance and reiterated that Romania's security is better guaranteed by the decisions taken at the recent Alliance Summit.

"Through the decisions taken at the NATO Summit on June 14, Romania and Romanians are better protected, Romania's security is better guaranteed. For our states, for both our nations, a strong transatlantic relationship is vital. The transatlantic relationship is not a diplomatic one. The transatlantic relationship is the very basis of our values-based democracies, and I would like to mention in this context something that President Biden said in his speech at NATO: unfortunately, nowadays, there are fewer democracies and more autocracies in the world. It is worrying and it is our task, it is our goal, to keep our democratic approach. This means for us to be strong. NATO is the strongest military alliance ever but this does not allow us to let our guard down," Iohannis told a joint news conference with Estonian counterpart Kersti Kaljulaid.

He stressed that the allies must be stronger, more resilient, faster, better prepared."We must ensure that NATO remains, together with the United States, together with the European Union, where the state of the art is. We must be the guarantors of an economic, democratic, technological development that is extremely efficient, but also open to all our citizens," Iohannis said.In this context, the President pointed out that the allies must work on a new strategic concept."The old one dates back to 2010, since then the world has changed and we must change, we must adapt our strategic concept. The permanent adaptation to a rapidly changing world is vital. Without it we will not be able to perform as we all want. The fact that this summit took place and proved that we are united, that we are in solidarity is probably the best news that our nations could receive and that is why I said: in this context, Romania, but also Estonia and all allies are better positioned and better protected," Iohannis said.The Estonian president also spoke about NATO's new strategic concept."In terms of security, NATO's level of deterrence has been increased when needed, and sometimes moderated to create a stronger Europe. Now we are at a growth point and I think we will be in a position to a growth point for another period, because behind NATO's eastern border there is an unpredictable neighbour. NATO is 100% successful in protecting the territorial integrity of its members, but this does not happen by itself, it comes after a hard work on the part of all members, "he said.President Klaus Iohannis pays a state visit to Estonia on Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday, he will meet with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Estonian Parliament Speaker Jüri Ratas. He will also lay a wreath at the War of Independence Monument and will visit Tallinn City Hall, the e-Estonia Center and the start-up Unicorn Squad, a professional robotics school.