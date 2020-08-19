Iohannis: No easing of HoReCa restrictions before epidemic subsides substantially

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that restrictions for terraces and restaurants will not be eased any further before the novel coronavirus epidemic starts ebbing.

"I perfectly understand this concern in the HoReCa sector and we must admit that this is probably the sector hardest hit by the economic crisis triggered by the epidemic. In order to support the HoReCa entrepreneurs, the government has already approved various aid schemes and will continue to do so. But we must be very honest: the health of the entire population is on the line. With the number of patients rising every day, as we have a higher number of patients adding to those on the previous day, new relaxation measures are not possible," the President told a news conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

"Until we manage to reach a small number of cases, that is until the epidemic subsides substantially, there will be no further relaxation measures. But in compensation the government will come up with economic support measures," Iohannis said.