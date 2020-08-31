Iohannis on censure motion: PSD wants to throw the country into chaos

President Klaus Iohannis has said that using Monday's motion of censure, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "wants to throw the country into chaos" and calls on the lawmakers not to join the Social Democrats' approach and to understand "the gravity of the moment that our country is going through."

"In the most difficult period for Romania, PSD wants to throw the country into chaos in order to seize power at any cost," the head of state is quoted as saying in a press statement released by the Presidential Administration.He claims that the tabling of this motion before the parliamentary elections is "completely unreasonable" and would overlap a political and a health crisis."The censure motion is a democratic tool, but the risk of overlapping a political crisis and an unprecedented health crisis is proof of extreme cynicism and populism," Iohannis said."I am urging all lawmakers, regardless of their party or political leanings: do not become complicit in such an irresponsible act! Political or electoral stakes must not in any way prevail over the national priority objective of protecting public health. I am voicing hope that the Romanian lawmakers understand the gravity of the moment that our country is going through and they will not join the PSD approach," he said.On Monday, the last day of the extraordinary session, Parliament meets at 14:00hrs in a joint meeting, to debate and vote on a motion of censure tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and called "The PNL Government, from pandemic to generalised bribery. Wealth in the pockets of the PNL cronies, poverty in the pockets of the Romanians."