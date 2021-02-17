Iohannis: Once PNRR is approved, we begin implementation of projects in hospitals, schools, jobs, environment

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that the recent discussions with members of the Government were aimed at preparing projects in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR), showing that these projects will mainly cover hospitals, schools, the environment and jobs.

"By April we will have a coherent National Plan, which will be submitted to the European Commission and, as soon as all the necessary approvals are received, we will start its implementation in hospitals, schools, jobs and the environment. We will have in this plan many other areas that are extremely important for Romanians," Klaus Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

The president held two working meetings on Wednesday with Prime Minister Florin Citu and several members of the Government. The first meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna and Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu, and the second by Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, and Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui.