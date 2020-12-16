Iohannis: Orban decides to resign as PM; correct, very honorable gesture

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Ludovic Orban had decided to step down as prime minister, and his gesture was "correct" and "very honorable", according to AGERPRES.

He was asked if Ludovic Orban was wrong when he resigned as head of government.

"No. It seemed to me a correct and absolutely honorable gesture given he declared and hoped that the PNL would obtain the highest number of votes and did not obtain it. It is a very honorable gesture that Ludovic Orban made when he stepped down," said Iohannis.

According to the head of state, Orban is the one who decided to resign as prime minister.

"Mr. Ludovic Orban decided to resign as prime minister and told me this before he did it," Iohannis said.

He was also asked if he had discussed with Ludovic Orban the scenario in which he would be re-appointed prime minister.

"We had a discussion on this topic," President Iohannis said.