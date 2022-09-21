 
     
Iohannis: PNRR renegotiation is possible, it can be done, yet not in small pieces, but as a whole

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
PNRR Planul National de Relansare si Rezilienta

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Tuesday, in New York, at UN GA 77, regarding the renegotiation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), that "it cannot continue in the style up to now, when every minister goes to Brussels and complains that not everything he/she wants it's been already accomplished".

"Regarding the renegotiation of PNRR, we discussed these issues and one thing is very clear: it cannot continue in the style up until now, when every minister goes to Brussels and complains that not everything he/she wants has been achieved. The PNRR can be implemented in only one way: through the Government. There are not as many PNRRs as ministries or as many politicians willing to affirm themselves. There is a PNRR, there is a prime minister, there is a Government and the truth is that lately it has been understood in continuation, especially when we talk about changing the PNRR, the Government will go represented by the Prime Minister and, if the Prime Minister wishes, with relevant ministers to renegotiate certain aspects. We had a stage, in my opinion, a bit too long, in which some ministers tried to profile a little more using this PNRR renegotiation text. The renegotiation is possible, it can be done, yet not in small pieces, but as a whole," Iohannis said.AGERPRES

