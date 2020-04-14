Iohannis: Prices for medicines, medical equipment, food staples, public utilities can be capped

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that during the state of emergency, prices for medicines and medical equipment, food staples and public utilities can be capped.

"During the state of emergency, prices can be capped for medicines and medical equipment, food staples and public utility services, such as electricity and heating, gas, water supply, sanitation or fuels," said the head of state in a press statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He pointed out that in the decree extending the state of emergency by 30 days, a special mention was added should the prices of electricity and natural gas on regional markets be lowered.

"In this case, the Government will take the necessary measures so that these decreases are reflected in the price paid by the consumer," explained the head of state.

He also stated that, by the decree issued, the Government will take all measures to ensure the citizens's food security by continuing the production, processing, transport and supply of the necessity goods to people.