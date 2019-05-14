Iohannis: PSD are the only culprits for the fact that Romania is not in Schengen

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) are the only culprits for the fact that Romania is not in the Schengen area and that the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism was not lifted, according to Agerpres.

"We had a lot of talks with the European leaders about Schengen and about CVM, and we were very close to solving these two issues, very close, but, we have had since January 2017 a government that instead of continuing to consolidate the state institutions started to destroy state institutions, to bend the laws of Justice for them, not for the Romanians, and then many have started doubting again. No one in the EU has any doubts regarding the will of the Romanian people, the Romanians are well known in Europe and we have about 4 million ambassadors, it is about our Romanians who work throughout the Union and are very appreciated, so that's not the problem. The problem is the government, this toxic, PSD, failed government that wants to take us back in time instead of going ahead, that's why we are not in Schengen, that's why CVM will not be dropped very quickly. They tell us that Europeans do not want us, that Iohannis is betraying us, that x and y are lobbying against Romania. False, all false. The only culprits for the fact that we are not today in Schengen, and we still have the CVM discussion, are the PSD members of the failed governments that they have built since January 2017 and it is a pity as it is written on their billboards: Romania deserves more than PSD," Iohannis said in Ploiesti, at the launch of the volume "EU.RO - An Open Dialogue on Europe", which took place at the Unions' House of Culture.

He stressed that it is very important for people to vote in the elections to the European Parliament and vote for responsible politicians.

"I know a party from which I come, PNL [the National Liberal Party, ed.n.], an old party, with tradition, a serious party, from where we can take some examples of what Romanian politicians want to happen in Europe - to solve the Schengen issue, the CVM, to access European funds, to create additional chances for young people, to improve mobility for young people, for students, to deepen the Single Market, to strengthen European borders, to guarantee our citizens, our Romanians, their own home security (...) It is very important to go to vote and vote for responsible politicians who know what needs to be done, who know how to do," Iohannis said.

He was asked what makes him optimistic about the future of Romania. "My optimism comes from the fact that I know many Romanians, I know they are hard-working, serious, real European people, who are in their country, true patriots, not patriots on a billboard, and that is why I am optimistic," replied Iohannis.

On the other hand, Iohannis expressed his hope that the guilty parties in the violence of 10 August 2018 will be found.

"I think we will find the culprits. A very sad syncope that we had on 10 August in 2018. From a peaceful demonstration, the people came from their summer vacation to show that they are no longer happy and no longer tolerate the PSD. The reaction of the authorities was disproportionate, those who took action to suppress the demonstration on 10 August probably believed that if it was possible at the Mineriada [miners' riot in 1990, ed.n.], it is also possible now. It is no longer possible because the Romanians are a free people and express their will by vote, not by bats," he said.