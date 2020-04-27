Iohannis: Pupils in graduating years can return to school June 2-12, for national exams

Pupils in graduating years may return to school, between June 2 and 12, in order to prepare for the national exams, which will be held in accordance with the calendar, but in strict conditions of social distancing, said, on Monday, President Klaus Iohannis.

"Pupils in the graduating years, 8th grade, 12th grade, 13th grade where the case may be, will be able (...) to return to school after June 2, between June 2 and 12, in order to prepare for the national exams. In this situation (...) the social distancing norms can be respected. There will be a maximum of 10 pupils in a classroom, they will be there for a maximum of two to three hours and they will prepare for the national exams," he explained.

The head of state added that the examination for completion of the secondary school cycle - the National Evaluation - and the Baccalaureate will be organized as planned, but by respecting very strict distancing rules.

"They will be far apart from one another, they will go in on one corridor, they will exit on another corridor, regular disinfections will take place, the temperature of all persons entering the school will be measured and many other rules that will be explained in detail by the representatives of the Education Ministry," Klaus Iohannis mentioned.

The President had on Monday a meeting at the Cotroceni Palace regarding measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic that saw the attendance of Prime-Minister Ludovic Orban, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, Interior Affairs Minister Marcel Vela, Education and Research Minister, Monica Anisie and the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.