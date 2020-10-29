Iohannis: Romania, alongside France in fight against extremism

President Klaus Iohannis says he is "appalled" by the attack in Nice on Thursday and stresses that Romania is alongside France in the fight against extremism, according to AGERPRES.

"I was appalled to learn of the terrible attack at the Notre Dame Church in Nice. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Romania is alongside France in the fight against extremism. We must be united in protecting the rights of our citizens to freedom of thought and faith," the head of state wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

An assailant stabbed to death three people at a church in the southern French city of Nice on Thursday, police said. The incident was described by the mayor of the Mediterranean city, Christian Estrosi, as terrorism, Reuters reports.